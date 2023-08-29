“I call this a superhero film”: Pallavi Joshi on ‘The Vaccine War’

By Reena Bhardwaj

Maryland [US], August 29 : Makers of the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ recently hoisted a special screening of the film in the USA under the India for Humanity Tour.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

While talking exclusively about her film ‘The Vaccine War’ actor Pallavi Joshi told ANI, “This movie is perhaps the nicest movie I have done as a producer mainly because it deals with so much of women scientists. None of us knew when we started with the research that the field of science in India is so full of women. Recently we also saw the Chandrayaan landing on the moon and you could see all the rocket scientists wearing their kanjivarams, with their gajras. Similarly, here, all the bioscientists are all women.”

“Their story was important for me to tell as a woman and to have acted as one of these scientists, it makes my chest swell with pride. I call this a superhero film where I got the opportunity to play a superhero,” she added.

‘The Vaccine War’ is likely to 'open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines'. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marking the 77th Independence Day, Vivek shared the film's teaser. The brief clip gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

