"I called my mother immediately": Vishal Jethwa reveals his first reaction to 'Homebound's Oscar entry

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Actor Vishal Jethwa shared that his first reaction to hearing about his film 'Homebound' being selected as India's official entry to the Oscars was to call his mother.

Vishal Jethwa, who made his debut as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week, walked for designer duo Jigar and Nikita's latest collection titled "11°E."

On the sidelines of the event, the actor opened up about his initial reaction after learning that 'Homebound' had been sent to the Oscars.

"I never expected the film to get an Oscar entry. I called my mother immediately after that. We were all in disbelief. I am very proud of the film and myself too," said Vishal Jethwa.

Vishal began his career with a memorable role as a young Akbar in the television historical period drama series 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. His performance as Emperor Akbar received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

Reflecting on his initial years of struggle and success today, the actor says he is inspired by his journey.

"It wasn't easy, and I loved my work. I am just enjoying myself. When I look back and see my journey, I see a lot of ups and downs and slow growth. I am so inspired by my journey," added Vishal Jethwa.

The 'Homebound' actor made his ramp debut at the Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Designers Jigar and Nikita unveiled their collection, 11°E, which aimed to emphasise the global awakening of the East. For designers, the Number 11 is a mystical indication of intuition and enlightenment, while the 'E' represents the longitude East, which is at the heart of their inspiration, according to the press note shared by Lakme.

As the dazzling line of creations floated down the runway on beautifully styled models, the rich intricate patterns and the stunning hues of India and the East presented a hypnotic spectacle.

The dashing Vishal Jethwa was a picture of stylish elegance as he took to the ramp to end the show in a white sherwani, narrow pants, and a luxurious dupatta.

The event featured a double showstopper moment. Apart from Vishal Jethwa, 'Cocktail' actress Diana Penty also walked the ramp at the show.

The beautiful Daina Penty gracefully glided down the ramp in an intricately crafted choli with a dramatic trail and an exquisite lehenga.

"We are very fond of showcasing glamorous creations with rich intricate patterns that are ideal for the bridal and festive season every year," stated Jigar and Nikita, speaking about their collection.

The very glittering bridal and formal wear show was brought to a close with two show-stopping performances.

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on Sunday, October 12. The event continues to celebrate the creativity of India's leading designers and promising new talent in fashion.

