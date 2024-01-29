"I came alone and played individually": Mannara Chopra contrasts her 'Bigg Boss 17' game with Ankita Lokhande's approach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner-up in 'Bigg Boss Season 17.' Credit goes to the popularity of her game among the audience and her fans. After coming out of the house, she interacted with the media about her bond with Munawar Faruqui and her differences with Ankita Lokhande.

When asked if she feels that she reached the top three because of Munawar, she said, "I didn't reach here with anyone's help. I also played the game, and during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, I was mostly given favourable feedback. When I was incorrect, I was told, and Salman Khan helped me. I played the game honestly, and as a result, I reached here."

She didn't get along with Ankita Lokhande in the program; the two were often at odds with one another and had constant disagreements and arguments.

"Ankita also played the game, but then she came inside the house with Vicky, her husband, and I came alone and played individually. She was a fan of Bigg Boss and had seen all the episodes, so she knew how to play the game. For me, it was the best time of my life and had a great experience."

When she was told that her cousin sister and actor Priyanka Chopra had shown support to her, she expressed her gratitude and said, "Thank You, Mimi Didi. The fact that she supported me tells me that I have done good and made my family proud."

Talking about Munawar's victory, she said, "He is the best person to win, and I wish him all the very best."

Getting candid about being part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' she said, "Yes, I want to co-host the show. Make a fun segment for me."

Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. He defeated co-contestant Abhishek Kumar to win the finale, taking home a coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

