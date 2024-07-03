“I Came From A Middle-Class Family With No Connections in the Industry: Asha Negi On Her Initial Days In Bollywood

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the drama series, Industry that takes viewers deep into the world of the Hindi film industry. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), this series centers around the lives of those ambitious aspirants who strive to make their mark in the film industry offering a glimpse into the struggles, hardships, and harsh realities that will resonate with the viewers. Industry is brought to life by a talented star cast, featuring Gagan Arora, Chunky Panday, and Asha Negi, among others, in pivotal roles.

Asha Negi embodies the character of the intelligent and self-conscious Sanya Sen, reminiscing about her struggling days in Bollywood, saying, “I would not call it a struggle, it was more about me adapting to the new environment. Hailing from Dehradun, I came from a middle-class family with no connections in the industry and started auditioning through the help of a friend. I arrived with no prior experience or training in theater, but I have no regrets. I cherish my journey and am grateful for all the challenges and successes along way”.

Furthermore, she shared her advice for the upcoming generations, saying “First and foremost, it is essential to thoroughly prepare for your career. If you aspire to become an actor, it is crucial to master the craft of acting. Attend workshops, participate in theater productions, observe individuals in your surroundings, gain diverse experiences, and actively pursue auditions. If you lack connections, make an effort to network and persist in your endeavors. Do not lose hope, as your efforts will eventually pay off.”