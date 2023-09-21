“I came here in my childhood…": Hansika Motwani visits Andheri cha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Hansika Motwani on Thursday offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati at the Andheri cha Raja.

As the celebrations for the 10-day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi are underway, Hansika visited the famous life-size Ganpati idol to seek bappa’s blessings.

Talking to ANI, Hansika said, "I am very excited, I came here in my childhood and now I am here after years. I think I should come here every year and make it a ritual.”

She wore a red and white kurta set, kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and wrapped a gajra over it.

Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to be part of the blockbuster 'Koi Mil Gaya' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial 'Desamuduru', which also earned her a Filmfare.

She was recently seen in director M Rajesh’s upcoming web series ‘MY3’.

The series features actors Hansika, Mugen Rao, Shanthanu and Ashna Zaveri in the lead.

The rom-com series is a unique robotic love story.

On her show 'MY3', Hansika shared, "MY3 has released, I am very happy that it is Number 1 on India Hotstar. It is doing well. It is in seven languages. I am very excited for the series."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on Tuesday. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

