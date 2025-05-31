"I can give my life for Kannada...": Shiva Rajkumar joins outcry over Kamal Haasan's remarks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 : Amid the growing controversy surrounding actor Kamal Haasan's remarks about the Kannada language, actor Shiva Rajkumar has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to his mother tongue.

The veteran actor stated, "Kannada is my first option, no doubt about it... All the languages are important for me... As a mother tongue, Kannada is a priority... I can give my life for Kannada. Whenever an issue comes for Karnataka, I am the first person to be there."

Haasan stirred controversy earlier this week during a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming film 'Thug Life', where he allegedly commented that "Kannada is born out of Tamil."

The statement sparked protests across Karnataka, with various Kannada organisations, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, demanding an apology.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, responding to the controversy, emphasised the importance of respecting all languages while celebrating one's own.

"Tamil is an ancient language, and you will always see Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating this," she said. "Whenever you express the richness of your language, you should not hurt the sentiments of others. Why didn't Kamal Haasan mention this previously when he was acting in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi movies? Why now does he want to disrupt the brotherhood of other states?"

In response to calls for a public apology, Haasan remained defiant, stating that India is a democratic country and he would not apologise if he believed he had done no wrong.

"I believe in law and justice," the actor said, addressing media queries amid mounting backlash.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had announced a ban on the release of 'Thug Life' in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, KFCC representative Sa Ra Govindu had confirmed the decision, and said, "We stand with the Kannada organisations demanding a public apology. Until Kamal Haasan apologises, the film will not be allowed to release in Karnataka."

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead alongside Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also criticised Haasan, pointing out the historical depth of the Kannada language.

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," he remarked during an interaction with the media.

As tensions continue to rise, pro-Kannada organisations have maintained their demand for an unconditional apology from the veteran actor to restore peace and cultural respect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor