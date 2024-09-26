"I can't believe that we are watching him on the big screen": Kshitij Chauhan's mother Archana Chauhan reacts on his Bollywood debut film 'Vedaa'

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 : Actor Kshitij Chauhan made his Bollywood debut in the recently released 'Vedaa' alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. Now, his mother Archana Chauhan has shared her experience of how she felt after watching her son's film onscreen.

In a conversation with ANI, Archana said, "I am very happy that my son is getting success and I hope he will get success in future also."

She added, "I can't believe that we are watching him on the big screen. We never thought that he would come on the big screen and watch him."

Earlier, Kshitij was featured in the web series named 'Chutzpah' where he played a lead character.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' is described as a "powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit."

It follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John), who becomes her shield and her weapon.

'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee.

It has faced a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.

