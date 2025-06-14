"I can't live without camera...": Dharmendra on his return to films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : A highly anticipated Bollywood reunion is set to captivate audiences as legendary actor Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan come together for the upcoming film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'.

This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration in 27 years, following their appearance in the 1998 blockbuster 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', which also starred Salman Khan and Kajol.

In a recent interview with ANI, Dharmendra opened up about his excitement for returning to films and his eagerness to work with Arbaaz Khan.

The veteran actor shared, "This energy, when the name of film or camera comes, I become a lion. The camera loves me, I love the camera. I can't live without camera, to be frank."

Elaborating on his relationship with Arbaaz, Dharmendra expressed, "Arbaaz is a good personality, a beautiful personality, and a good artist, a very good artist. I had worked with him. It's been many years. We worked in the movie, 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'...The story of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' is very good."

The actor revealed that his return to the screen comes with a sense of joy, as he finds himself working with old friends. "I have got a good story, in which Arbaaz is also there, and I am also there. And you will get a chance to meet many old friends," Dharmendra added.

One of the film's key moments will also feature Dharmendra reminiscing about his youth, evoking nostalgia for fans who have followed his illustrious career over the decades.

In addition to his excitement about the film, Dharmendra also shared insights into his role in the film, where he will play the character of Colonel Ajay Singh. "Look, we call India a mother. We don't think of it as a mother. But I think of India as a mother. And that emotion comes in automatically, that this is our mother. Protecting this mother, keeping this mother happy, bringing happiness, and here love is everywhere," Dharmendra said.

The veteran actor added, "I am an actor and an actor later, but first I am a human being. And what my parents have taught me, I cannot tell you. This is their gift, whatever I am today."

The film's grand launch took place recently in Mumbai with a star-studded muhoorat ceremony attended by numerous industry veterans.

Among the personalities present were Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Malavade, Ganesh Acharya, Kangana Sharma, Sudhakar Sharma, Vijay Madaye, Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, Udit Narayan, and Sonu Baggad.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan added to the excitement by performing an unreleased track from the film during the event.

Speaking about the project, Dharmendra described Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se as a "mix veg"-full of flavours and entertainment.

He wished Ronnie Rodrigues, the producer, and his team the best of luck.

Produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, the CMD of Pearl Group of Companies, and owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt. Ltd., 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se' is set to bring a refreshing blend of nostalgia and new-age storytelling.

The film is directed by Sabir Sheikh, with a talented crew that includes Nisar Akhtar as the writer, Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen as the music directors, and Naushad Parkar as the DOP.

Set to begin filming soon, the movie is expected to release in theatres in November 2025.

