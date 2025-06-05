“I Can’t Repeat Myself'' : Vijay Varma Reinvents Yet Again—Teams Up with Hansal Mehta for a Genre-Defying New Project

Vijay Varma, one of the most unpredictable and exciting actors of this generation, has officially joined hands with acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta for a new project, adding yet another powerful title to his already impressive line-up. With Gustaakh Ishq and Matka King in the pipeline, Vijay’s choices continue to showcase the depth and diversity he brings to Indian cinema. Known for his transformative performances, Vijay’s journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of challenging, layered roles. Speaking about his evolution, he once shared, “The only criteria is the script, the role and then the director. I added one more after working a few years and that was ‘I can’t repeat myself’. I'm trying to kind of mix it up. I'm just very happy that I have a medium, an audience. As long as I have an audience, I want to keep doing good work.”

This thought perfectly reflects his career trajectory — from dark thrillers to complex dramas, each performance cements his place as a truly one-of-a-kind actor. His ability to disappear into characters, reinvent himself with every outing, and stay rooted in authenticity makes him stand apart in the current landscape. The upcoming project with Hansal Mehta is already being touted as a must-watch collaboration — combining a director known for hard-hitting narratives with an actor who thrives on pushing boundaries. As anticipation builds, one thing remains clear: Vijay Varma isn’t here to follow trends — he’s here to create them.