I completed the script of 'Jiivi 2' in 2 days: Director V.J. Gopinath

Chennai, April 24 Director V.J. Gopinath, whose movie 'Jiivi' garnered immense appreciation from both audiences and film critics, says that he completed the script of the sequel in a matter of just two days.

'Jiivi', featuring actors Vetri and Karunakaran in the lead, released in 2019 and won a lot of critical acclaim.

The premise of the story is based on the Triangle theory which is about a series of events happening in a person's life repeating itself in another person's life in a different place.

The protagonist realises this situation and attempts to stop the chain of events.

"In the end of part one, the protagonist's friend asks him whether the theory has ended or whether it will continue to exist.

"This is where the story of 'Jiivi-2' commences," discloses Gopinath.

"Soon after the success of 'Jiivi', I was supposed to work with Vishnu Vishal, and had even got a story approved. However, the heavy impact of the pandemic turned everything upside down for a couple of years. With a couple of his projects getting rescheduled, Vishnu Vishal had to focus on other work and requested me to do a quick project in the meantime.

"This was when Big Print Pictures IB Karthikeyan suggested that I try to make a sequel to 'Jiivi'. However, we had created the first part without thinking about the possibility of making a sequel. When I shared my thoughts about the sequel to writer Babu Tamizh, he said that it was not possible to conceive a plot. However, producer Karthikeyan kept motivating me. I took 15 days, but eventually completed the story in a couple of days.

Vetri, Karunakaran, Aswini Chandrashekar, Rama, Rohini, Mime Gopi, 'Aruvi' fame Thirunavukarasu, who played the titular roles in the first part, are all reprising their characters in the sequel, the shooting of which is done.

The post-production work of the film is currently underway.

While Babu Tamizh had written the story and dialogues for 'Jiivi', Gopinath himself penned the story for 'Jiivi-2'.

The same technical crew that made 'Jiivi' has been retained for 'Jiivi 2'.

Praveen Kumar is the director of photography for the film, which has music by K.S. Sundaramoorthy and editing by Praveen K.L.

