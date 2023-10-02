"I connect with raw power of Earth": Vidyut Jammwal enjoys volcanic mud bath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Actor Vidyut Jammwal is a health and fitness enthusiast. On Monday Vidyut took to Instagram to post a video in which he was taking a volcanic mud bath.

He captioned the post, “MUD VOLCANO. Volcanic mud bath combines hot spring water with volcanic ash. Mud volcanoes erupt from depths of several hundred meters to more than a couple of kilometres. The mud produced by the mud volcanoes is mostly formed as hot water, which has been heated below the earth's surface. The mud is rich in minerals, including sulfur, silica, zinc, and magnesium. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #NaturalSpa #MudVolcanoBath #kalaripayattu.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4lELLoS8Y/

In the video, he can be seen relaxing in a mud volcano. He can also be seen scrubbing his body with mud against the backdrop of a sunset.

Talking about his experience of taking a mud bath, he said, “What people call doing crazy things, is actually a part of the Indian traditional yogic kriya which is deeply ingrained in the traditions of Indian martial arts. Nature has its own way of teaching, and by immersing myself in experiences like an active mud volcano, I connect with the raw power of the Earth. Mud volcanoes are not just bizarre geological formations; they hold profound healing properties. When you step into them, you're entering a world your body and mind are not accustomed to. The deep, intense sound of the bubbling mud is like a primal heartbeat, reminding us of our connection to the Earth. It's an experience that defies description; it's a dance with the forces of nature, and it's my way of pushing my own boundaries and discovering what lies beyond."

Soon after the actor uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan wrote, “I am feeling Proud to call you my favourite actor even though I didn’t do anything, All credit goes to you sir.”

Another commented, “You embody the essence of a contemporary Indian Yogi, a creator of beauty, achiever of the extraordinary, and dispeller of misconceptions.”

A social media user said, “Most Fit and hot Bollywood celebrity .”

Meanwhile on the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in ‘IB71.’ Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this movie was a gripping and intense portrayal of the events surrounding the Indian Airlines hijacking event in 1971.

The 'Khuda Haafiz' actor will also be seen in an upcoming sports action film 'Crakk' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

