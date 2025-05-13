"I consider my journey as God's gift": Abhinay Deo shares his experience in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Film director Abhinay Deo, who has given unique and acclaimed films such as 'Delhi Belly' and 'Blackmail,' opened up about his journey in the film industry and working with well-known names of Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared how his journey as a filmmaker started, "I consider myself very fortunate that I got a place in this industry. Because I am an architect who, you know, accidentally came into this industry. But, I got a chance to make so many films. And I got a chance to make so many advertising films. That is a very big thing for me. So, I consider my journey as God's gift."

He visited the Actor Prepares School in Mumbai for a guest lecture.

He credited his parents for being his support system. "It was my parents' gift to me that I managed to do so much work. I really am extremely, extremely grateful to the audience and to the industry for making my films, a success. So, I can only have the most humble gratitude. There was such an environment in our house that my parents never treated us in such a way that you should do this or you should not do this. They always kept one thing with us that whatever you want to do, you do it. But, you have to maintain the morality of the job or the profession. The decorum has to be maintained. So, I think that is the biggest support that a person is allowed to do what he wants in his life."

Deo has worked with several Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Imran Khan, John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, late actor Irrfan Khan, and many others.

"I think there is so much talent in our country. There is amazing talent. So, it would be wrong to take one or two names. According to me, there are so many good artists. I should get a chance to learn something from all of them. And I seriously believe that, you know, even though I have made five or six films, more than a thousand ad films, I am still a student. I am a student of direction in this film industry. So, as a student, it can't be my choice who to work with."

Calling it a learning experience to get a chance to work with so many big names, he added, "As much as I get a chance, it is good to work with artists. Through advertising, I have worked with a lot of great people. There are actors, there are cricketing stars. You know, I have worked with Bachchan sir. I have worked with Anupam(Anupam Kher) sir. I have worked with Aamir(Aamir Khan) sir. I have worked with a lot of people. But I have always wanted to direct Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) sir in the long format."

He also spoke about his experience of visiting Actor Prepares School in Mumbai for a guest lecture, "It was a very beautiful experience for me. Because, first of all, I know Anupam sir. He has worked in one of my films. And we keep meeting. So, I always wanted to come to his school. And by the way, my son is a student here. So, I always wanted to come to his school and see the environment. Not as a guest lecturer, but as a student. I wanted to come as an observer. But I got the opportunity to come as a guest lecturer and talk to the students and actors. And I think the actors who have asked me questions today and the kind of environment here, it is very rare to see."

Director Abhinay Deo in 2024 came up with the film 'Savi' which stars Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

