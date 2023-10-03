“I consider myself lucky”: Nupur Sanon on working with Ravi Teja in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Actor Nupur Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, in which she will be seen opposite south superstar Ravi Teja.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film’s official trailer which received a massive response from fans.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ marks the acting debut of Nupur Sanon.

Sharing his experience of working with Ravi Teja in the film, Nupur told ANI, “I consider myself lucky. I feel that as an actor he is phenomenal, but I’m very blessed to have known him as a human because he is very humble. His energy is so infectious that you always have to be on your toes to perform in front of him.”

Nupur also revealed actor Akshay Kumar’s reaction when she first told him about doing a film with Ravi Teja.

Nupur said, “During the promotions of ‘Filhaal 2’, Akshay sir asked me what are you doing next? So I told him that I was doing a film. To which he questioned who’s there with you in the film? And I just said Ravi, and I didn't even take his full name and he said “aankh band karke karle”, you don’t know how lucky you’re.”

Talking about working in Bollywood films, Ravi Teja told ANI, "I can't say much, let's see what happens after this. If you all like this film then call me."

He also revealed that he loved veteran filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic comedy films like 'Golmaal' and 'Chupke Chupke'.

Ravi Teja said, "I loved old comedy films of Hrishi Daa and Basu Chatterjee. All their films like Golmaal and Chupke Chupke i love them."

The trailer portrays the era of one of the most wanted thieves in Stuartpuram, brought to life by the profoundly talented actor Ravi Teja.

During the event, the makers surprised the audience by announcing the film's release in sign language for the deaf community. A separate trailer was also created and showcased to the audience in the presence of the members of the deaf community.

Teja was also seen interacting with the deaf community people at the trailer launch.

The Pan-India film is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

