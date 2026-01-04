“I Constantly Try to Learn Something New Every Day, Both in Terms of Craft and Values,” Says Actor Vedant Sinha

Actor Vedant Sinha had a fruitful 2025. The young actor featured in two back-to-back successful series, The Family Man and Co-Ed, and received widespread praise and accolades for his performances in both projects. Sharing his experience of the year, Vedant says, “I am grateful for everything that I have done for my craft. I explored many new things this year. I worked on two short films, and I also had two back-to-back series released (The Family Man and Co-Ed) within two days. Both of them received a huge amount of love, success, and respect. I was also part of a project that I was deeply committed to, which will release next year. Additionally, a short film titled The Pact is set to release on January 21 on YouTube. I made many new friends and built strong bonds. While some relationships fell apart, that is a part of life.”

He adds, “I learned many new skills this year, such as editing, cinematography, and action. I constantly tried to learn something new every day, both in terms of craft and values. My values have always been shaped by my parents and loved ones. A lot happened this year, both good and horrific, such as the plane crash, floods, and the Pahalgam attack. May each and every soul who passed away rest in peace. At the same time, we also witnessed many positive releases in the entertainment industry.”

Talking about his personal growth, Vedant shares that 2025 was also a year of personal commitment for him. “I focused on bettering myself by learning lawn tennis, swimming, and by hitting the gym on a regular basis. In my personal life, I experienced a lot of success, and my bonds with friends grew stronger. I truly enjoy spending time with my loved ones.”

On the professional front, he concludes, “In terms of my craft, I got the opportunity to shoot for FTII, which was a dream come true. I have also been working on many projects. The efforts I put in during 2024 went through the entire process, and 2025 showed the results. I would like to say thank you to 2025. I am grateful for everything I have done this year, and I believe it is going to shine through.”