"I could not stop tears...": 'Ghoomer' actor Saiyami Kher shares high hopes for Indian team ahead of Women's World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : At a time when the nation eagerly awaits the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 finals between India and South Africa, anticipation has been running equally high among cricket fans.

Among them is actor Saiyami Kher, who was once a part of the Maharashtra Women's Cricket Team. Speaking to ANI, Saiyami recalled getting emotional after the Indian team won the semi-final match against Australia.

"I could not hold back my tears on the day of the semi-final match. I think the entire India could not stop tearing up. Hopefully, I will be in the stadium tomorrow. Fingers crossed, our first World Cup will be lifted in DY Patil," she said.

Noting that she was very young when she played cricket professionally for the state team, Saiyami heaped praise on the Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smriti Mandhana.

"I am very excited to see what happens tomorrow," she added.

Besides playing cricket in real life, Saiyami Kher essayed the role of a cricketer in R Balki's 'Ghoomer', also featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek plays the role of a coach whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together takes place against the backdrop of societal issues and personal struggles.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles.

'Ghoomer' received much praise from fans and critics alike, even winning major awards.

The Indian women's team is all set to face three-time runners-up India and first-time finalist South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed a performance from a star singer, Sunidhi Chauhan, followed by a special-effect fireworks display by famed choreographer Sanjay Shetty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor