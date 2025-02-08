"I couldn't do...": Salman Khan opens up about time when he was in prison

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently sat down with his nephew Arhaan Khan and shared his personal and professional experiences on the Arhaan's podcast 'Dumb Biryani'.

During his first-ever podcast appearance, Salman reflected on his journey. One of the excerpts of the conversation that caught everyone's attention is when the 'Dabangg' star briefly opened up about the time when he was in prison.

While discussing the importance of hard work and disciple, the actor emphasised that making excuses, such as needing sleep, only acts as an obstablce in achieving success.

He said, "'I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something, you'll automatically go to sleep. So I don't understand these things... I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours and then someday, once in a month, I sleep for seven hours."

"Somedays I'll get a five-minute break between shots so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it... When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work," Salman added.

Salman's imprisonment was linked to a controversial case involving the illegal hunting of blackbucks in 1998.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Salman will be seen headlining AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid this year.

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Apart from Sikandar, Salman is also set to appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

