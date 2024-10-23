"I couldn't get job": Stanley Tucci on challenges he faced after 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Washington [US], October 23 : Actor Stanley Tucci opened up about the challenges he faced after being part of the 2006 comedy-drama 'The Devil Wears Prada', directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor is known for playing Nigel in the film, also starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. He shared what difficulties he faced in getting a job after doing the film.

"After The Devil Wears Prada, I couldn't get a job, and I didn't quite understand that, but that's just the way it was," said Tucci, adding, "So I went and did stuff that I didn't necessarily want to do, but I did it."

He continued to share that his acting career has "always gone through these fluctuations, and sometimes it's just the business. Sometimes it was personal reasons why you can't work."

"Having beeen sick six years ago, that threw a wrench into the works for a while, and then you slowly get back. But I had to start doing things. I need to work because I need money. I probably started working too soon. I didn't really have the energy to do it after the treatments, but you had to do it, and eventually, you climb back up again," h further said.

Tucci is also seen in 'The Lovely Bones', which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination, 'Julie & Julia', 'Spotlight', 'Patient Zero' and 'The Hunger Games' franchise. 'A Devil Wears Prada' sequel is also in the works, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor