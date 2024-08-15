I-Day: Bhakti Rathod wants to see strengthening of education, medical systems of India

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actress Bhakti Rathod, who is known for her work in the hit television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has spoken about the areas that need improvement in our country on the occasion of Independence Day.

The actress said that she looks forward to strengthening the Education and Medical Systems of the nation in near future, which can operate and provide equally for all income groups.

She told IANS, “I believe these two systems, if provided without discrimination and with best quality, can change a nation’s mentality and thus help each one of us become truly independent, which collectively makes the nation truly independent”.

She also reminisced about her childhood memories of I-Day celebrations, and shared how she handcrafted the cards for the Kargil war heroes, at the age of nine.

She said, “I was nine years old when I sent handmade cards to our brave jawans at Kargil, since that day Independence Day brings me thoughts of our national army, who protects us so strongly that the nation can peacefully progress”.

“I am a huge fan of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and his mission of uniting the nation when we were bound to fall into pieces; and thus today we have a united diversity to take pride in and embrace”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Journey’ directed by Anil Sharma of ‘Gadar’ fame. The film also stars veteran actor Nana Patekar, and explores themes of perseverance, hope, and the resilience of the human spirit. Bhakti recently dubbed for the movie as well.

Earlier, she had shared an interesting anecdote from her film ‘Gadar 2’, and said that the director of ‘Gadar 2’ Anil Sharma, reworked the teaser of the film as he wanted to incorporate her voice in the teaser.

