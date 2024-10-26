"I decided to donate my savings to charity...": Ameesha Patel takes trip down memory lane, shares childhood Diwali memory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Actor Ameesha Patel threw a grand Diwali party at her home in Mumbai, ahead of the festival of lights.

Dressed in a stunning golden saree, Ameesha on Friday welcomed her guests and shared warm Diwali wishes.

While speaking to ANI, Ameesha extended her Diwali greetings to everyone and took a trip down memory lane in which she shared a special childhood memory that has stayed with that has stayed with her over the years.

"I wish everybody a very happy Diwali. I pray for good health, prosperity, love, success, happiness, and peace for everyone. When I was younger, I decided to give my savings to charity every Diwali instead of wasting it on crackers. My grandmother was particularly very proud of my decision. Since then every year, I have made it a practice to donate money on Diwali," she said.

She was last seen in 'Gadar2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film saw Sunny reprising his role as Tara Singh from the iconic movie 'Gadar' (2001). The audience accepted the sequel with open arms and let Sunny's "dhai kilo ka hath" create history at the box office. After 'Pathaan', Gadar 2' became one of the fastest movies to reach the Rs 500 crore club.

