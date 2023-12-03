"I decided to go to Delhi that time that too to do theatre": Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his acting journey

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his acting journey and how his two performances competed with one another for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj expressed his thoughts on how he prepared himself to be an actor. He said, "I left my village at the age of 18 and the journey is never easy for anyone. But I believe that I am lucky with the work I have done. One crucial aspect of my profession is that I am always grateful for my decision not to directly go to Mumbai. I decided that time that I would do theatre, prepare myself, and then maybe I would think about Mumbai. Everyone thinks of becoming an actor and reaches Mumbai but I had reached Delhi and that too to do theatre."

Elaborating on his two movies which were nominated against each other for the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, Manoj said, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is continuously bringing respect to us. Not only that film but also 'Gulmohar,' and both films received Filmfare nominations. Both films were nominated in the same category. My two performances were cooperating. What could be more significant than this?"

Talking about the latest trends and his dancing in the movies, Manoj said, "I am a desi man and do desi dance. You see other people dancing on Instagram. Boys and girls dance on Instagram. I can't do that. I can't do the one-to-three dance."

When asked about how OTT platform is different from cinema, he said, "OTT is another added medium and because of that a lot of work is being generated for every good actor, for every good director, for every good editor, for every cinematographer. So this is a good time."

Manoj is all set to come up with a thriller drama film 'Joram.'

Earlier, Manoj treated fans with the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, "Running from danger, Dasru holds his baby close, facing the ultimate question: Survive or confront the approaching end? #Joram trailer is out now! In cinemas worldwide on 8 December."

The trailer introduces audiences to a never-before-seen rustic avatar of Manoj Bajpayee, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

'Joram' is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Makhijafilm, marking a milestone in impactful storytelling. The gripping trailer is now available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the intense and suspenseful world of Joram.

It is directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing of Abhro Banerjee. The music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, 'Joram' is set to release on December 8.

When asked about his upcoming work apart from Joram, he said, "A show is coming on Netflix on 11 January. 'Killer Soup by Abhishek Chaubey, a renowned director. After Family Man, I have not done any series, so this will be my second series."

