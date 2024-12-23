“I Deeply Resonate With Asmi’s Fearless Nature” Pradnya Motghare Unveils the Traits She Shares With Her Character From Mohrey

Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released the immensely admired drama Mohrey. This gripping series explores the intertwined lives of Bosco, Jabbar, Arjun, and Michael as their paths collide, testing their loyalty, trust, and relationships. Brimming with drama, action, and entertainment, Mohrey boasts an outstanding cast featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi, Aashim Gulati, Pulkit Makol, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Pradnya Motghare in key roles.

Pradnya Motghare, who essays the role of Asmi in the drama, shares insights about the traits she shares with her character and her experience working with the cast, she says, “I deeply resonate with Asmi’s fearless nature and her ability to stand up for herself. Her journey takes her through extraordinary challenges where she must rise above adversity and courageously fight for what’s right. Playing this role has been an incredible experience—I had the privilege of working with an amazing cast and filming in diverse locations, as my character is constantly searching and exploring. It was both a fun and enriching journey, and I’m truly grateful for it.”

Further, she shares the most challenging aspects of portraying Asmi, along with a scene that left a lasting impression on her “Asmi unravels the story, so I had to meticulously peel back her layers. To capture her physicality and speech, I studied numerous Bollywood and crime reporters. It was a little chaotic, but I enjoyed the process. One scene, in particular, stands out– along, intense scene between me and Suchitra Ma’am. She’s an extraordinary actor, and that moment truly stayed with me.”