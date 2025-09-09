“I Deliberately Harm….. Salman Khan Responds to Allegations of 'Ruining' Careers in Bollywood"

Salman Khan recently addressed the common notion that he has played a pivotal role in building people's careers in the entertainment industry. During an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday night, where Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance to introduce her brother Shehbaz Badesha as a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 19, she mentioned Salman’s influence in helping many people in their careers.Shehnaaz told Salman, "I came with a request... you've helped build so many people's careers."

However, Salman Khan was quick to respond, clarifying his stance. He said, "Mainai kahan hanave hai kisi ke career hai main thodi hun. Laachan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. I haven't built anyone's career. It's the Almighty who makes careers, not me. In fact, people even accuse me of having ruined many. Especially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal yeh sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga."( "I never claimed to have built anyone’s career. It is the Almighty who shapes people's careers, not me. In fact, many people accuse me of ruining their careers. Especially those who say I deliberately harm their careers—this is not something in my hands. But these days, it’s become a trend where people say, 'He will eat up your career.' Which career have I ever eaten? And if I ever do, it would be my own career.")

Earlier, filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who worked with Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010), has criticised the actor, calling him a "gunda (goon) and his family "vindictive." Speaking with Screen, he added that Salman isn't "interested in acting", adding "he hasn’t been since the last 25 years."Abhinav Kashyap called Salman an "ill-mannered and bad person". “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been for the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person)," he said.He also criticised Salman's family. “He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you.”