"I deny the allegations": Amanda Palmer responds to lawsuit against ex-husband Neil Gaiman

Washington [US], February 9 : Amanda Palmer has finally broken her silence on the accusations against her and her ex-husband, Neil Gaiman.

Gaiman, best known for writing 'Coraline' and 'The Sandman', was sued on Monday for sexual assault, human trafficking, and battery by Scarlett Pavlovich, his former nanny, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Pavlovich, who lived with Gaiman's family while working as their nanny, alleged that he assaulted her multiple times. She also claimed that Palmer was aware of past incidents of abuse and was not shocked when she confided in her.

Palmer has now responded to the allegations in an Instagram post.

"I thank you all for continuing to respect my recent request for privacy as I navigate this extremely difficult moment. I must protect my young child and his right to privacy," she wrote.

"With that as my priority, I will not respond to the specific allegations being made against me except to say that I deny the allegations and will respond in due course. My heart goes out to all survivors," she continued.

According to the lawsuit, the assaults began in 2022, when Palmer asked Pavlovich to babysit. Pavlovich alleged that Gaiman then told her to take a bath, joined her, and assaulted her. She also alleged that he later raped and choked her. According to the lawsuit, Palmer told Pavlovich that more than a dozen women, including former employees, had previously accused Gaiman of sexual abuse.

