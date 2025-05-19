"I did it in childhood for fun but didn't try to extensively pursue it": Tusshar Kapoor admits using Ouija Board to contact ghost spirits in past

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Bollywood star Tusshar Kapoor is set to return to the big screens with a horror comedy 'Kapkapiii' which is based on a group of friends who decided to play a game with a Ouija board to make a contact with otherworldly spirits. While sharing his own experience regarding the Ouija Board, Tusshar revealed that he tried it in his "childhood" for fun but now has decided to stay away from it.

At the press conference of 'Kapkapiii', which was attended by Tusshar Kapoor, Sonia Rathee and Siddhi Idnani, the 'Golmaal' actor humourously said that using Ouija Board or other activities to call the otherworldly spirits should only be "limited" to movies.

When asked byif he ever had a chance to interact with the people who tried Ouija Board or other such activities, as the movie is said to be "based on true events". To this, the actor responded,

"These are not my true events. People have done these things about which I don't know much. I did it in the childhood for fun but I didn't try to extensively pursue it neither want to do in future. It would be better if it is limited to films," said Tusshar Kapoor.

The 'Golmaal' actor further believes that people should not "disturb" the other world if they don't have complete knowledge about it.

"And why disturb the other world or the unknown about which we don't have much knowledge except those people who have an understanding of that world. They should also do it with safety. I am inquisitive and curious only till a point where people can watch horror film and get entertained with such stories," added Tusshar.

The actor further said that he is unwilling to experiment or try activities similar to the Ouija Board in future.

"But, trying to experiment (Ouija Board) with it, is something I won't do. I would say that we should be in peace and let them also be rest in peace," concluded Tusshar Kapoor.

The film is directed by the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, who is known for his works like 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.

The movie also stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.

