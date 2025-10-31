“I Did Kantara Chapter 1 Because of Divine Intervention”: Rishab Shetty on his Connection to Mythological Cinema

After the phenomenal success of Kantara Chapter 1, which grossed over ₹852 crore worldwide, Rishab Shetty has emerged as one of Pan India’s biggest actor-writer-director superstars. His cinematic brilliance and rooted storytelling have positioned him as a true brand ambassador of Indian culture, blending divinity, folklore, and human emotion into one unforgettable cinematic experience.

Speaking about his creative journey, Rishab Shetty shared, “Kantara is not done just for money. If I had taken other offers, I would have avoided risk, and even given more time to my school-going kids. But I did Kantara Chapter 1 because of divine intervention. Be it Kannadigas taking Kantara to another level, and when audiences, cutting across linguistic and cultural differences, spoke so much about the film, I knew I had to finish this story, and give it justice by doing the prequel.” With the massive cultural impact of Kantara, Rishab has not only captured the hearts of millions but also revived a deep-rooted connection to Indian mythology and heritage through cinema. His dedication to storytelling and authenticity has made him one of the most respected creative forces in the country.

Adding further, he reflected on his evolving journey as an artist, “Honestly, I didn't want to take on any project until I completed Kantara Chapter 1. But I am glad such roles have come my way. But I do want to break it, and do a Sarkari-type film too. As an actor or filmmaker, I can’t stick to one style. I want to explore diverse roles. Films like Jai Hanuman came searching for me. In fact, they chased me all the way to Kundapura. I didn’t have a reason to reject it. Since I have an interest in mythology, Yakshagana, and history, such characters attracted me.” From Kantara’s divine narrative to his upcoming mythological epic Jai Hanuman, Rishab Shetty continues to bridge cinema with culture, proving that storytelling grounded in tradition can transcend boundaries and unite audiences across India and beyond.