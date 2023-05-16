"I did not break any rules": Amitabh Bachchan clarifies after police pull him up for riding bike without helmet

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clarified after the Mumbai traffic police took note of his recent picture as he rode pillion on a bike without wearing a helmet. Taking to his blog on Tuesday, Amitabh said, "Aahhhhhhh .. the impotency of content .. Much made out of the bike picture .. ! How you moving on street with stranger ..? No security ..? You are loved take care ..? And then .. no helmet .. !!!!!!"

He added, "The fact of the matter is that this is on location shoot on the street of Mumbai ..It is Sunday .. formal permission taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate .. permission sought for Sunday because all offices are shut and there is no public or traffic. One lane in the region blocked off by Police permission for shoot .. the lane barely 30-40 meters .. The dress I wear is my costume for the film ..Aand .. I am just fooling around by getting on the bike, of a crew member .. not even moving any where, but giving the impression that I travelled to save time .. (laughing emoji)."

"But yes I would do it if there was a problem of punctuality .. and wear helmet and follow all the rules and regulations of the traffic guide lines .. I am not the only one that does this .. had seen Akshay Kumar do this to get to location on time .. wore helmet etc., on the bike of his Security person .. no one could recognise .. and it was rapid and efficient .. and it worked well ..," he also said.

Amitabh concluded, "Thank you all for your concern and your care and love and your spanking me and trolling .. !!! Ef .. delays again .. uff this is getting out of hand .. but had some very important meets and they took time ..so retired early .. but here I am and off again to work .. shall try not to delay the Blog ..And sorry, people, for causing concern and giving any wrong concept of breaking traffic rules .. I did not .. love all of you. After these photos emerged on social media, a section of the people reached out to Mumbai Police making them to take action. Responding to some of them, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "We have shared this with traffic branch."