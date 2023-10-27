"I did not have to fake my emotions": Anupam Kher on his role in Kashmir Files

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Anupam Kher attended a Literature festival 'Abhivyakti-3' which was organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association in Pune and inaugurated by AWWA president Archana Pande.

Sharing his thoughts on his role in 'Kashmir Files,' Anupam said, "My role in Kashmir Files was soulful as I did not have to depend on the acting. I did not have to fake my emotions. I try and bring truth in my emotions as some roles do not require honesty of that level because it requires craft."

He said, "The role of Pushkar Nath in Kashmir Files was one such role where there was no craft involved as every single breath I took was absolutely from the heart."

"When I said about National Awards, which I did not get for Kashmir Files, I did mean it as it was a great performance. That did not mean that people who got it did not deserve it. Of course, everyone who got the award fully deserved it. I applauded Allu Arjun, (who got the national award for best actor) when I saw Pushpa in the theatre. I had tweeted about it," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher was recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer'. He was also in 'The Vaccine War', which was released on September 28.

Kher is also all set to come with his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.

