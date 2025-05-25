"I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards": David Tennant admits interest in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Washington DC [US], May 25 : The 'Doctor Who' actor David Tennant expressed his interest in the character of Reed Richards in Marvel's new edition of 'Fantastic Four' after the makers announced Pedro Pascal as a suitable choice for the role.

As per Variety, when a fan asked Tennant about which superhero he would like to play at MCM Comic Con, the former "Doctor Who" star shared he was interested in playing Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in the upcoming Marvel tentpole "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

The actor said that he has no "hard feelings" for Pascal after the latter was selected for the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Marvel venture.

"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they've gone in a different direction. Although if it has to be someone, I'm very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal," said Tennant as quoted by Variety.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is slated to hit theatres on July 25.

Alongside Pascal as the titular shapeshifting hero, the film stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, according to Variety.

After the debut of 'The Fantastic Four,' comic book fans will have to wait until the release of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on July 31, 2026, for another Marvel venture.

As per the outlet, the gap is the longest drought between MCU films since 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and 2021's 'Black Widow.'

The long expanded break is due to the recent delay of the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday'. It was originally set to release on May 1, 2036, but has been pushed back to Dec. 18, 2026.

Its sequel, 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' was also delayed from May 7, 2027, to Dec. 17, 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor