"I did think I was going to die": Kim Kardashian recounts her robbery incident from Paris Fashion Week 2016

Paris [France], May 13 : American media personality Kim Kardashian delivered her testimony in a Paris courtroom in a case related to the robbery incident during the Paris Fashion Week in 2016. She recounted the traumatising incident where, in the middle of the night, the accused burst into her hotel room and restrained her at gunpoint.

As per Variety, the robbers accused of holding Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in her hotel room and stealing 6 million USD worth of jewellery were face-to-face with her Tuesday, as the mogul delivered her testimony in a Paris courtroom.

While recounting the harrowing incident, the media personality Kardashian said that, wearing only a bathrobe, she was zip-tied and her mouth was taped shut, as quoted by an article of the Washington Post.

"I was certain that was the moment that he was going to rape me. I absolutely did think I was going to die," said Kardashian as quoted by the Washington Post.

The thieves originally arrived at the hotel dressed as police officers and handcuffed a concierge before swarming into Kardashian's room.

"I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack," said Kardashian as quoted by the Washington Post.

She also described praying for her family and friends as she thought she wasn't going to live through the incident, telling the robbers at one point.

In her testimony, Kardashian said one of the robbers pointed a gun at her head and dragged her to the bathtub, while another robber pointed towards her hand for the jewellery, reported Variety.

According to Variety, the ten thieves on trialthe bulk of whom were in their 60s and 70s have been dubbed "the grandpa robbers" by the French press, as reported by the outlet.

There were originally twelve accused of the crime, but one died before the trial, and one was excused due to illness.

As per Variety, the robbers reportedly traced Kardashian's whereabouts through her social media use.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor