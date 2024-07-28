"I didn't choose the story, the story chose me": Director Aditya Bhasin on Cannes winning documentary 'Pata Lapata'

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Aditya Bhasin, writer, director and producer of 'Pata Lapata', a Cannes Award winning documentary on the lives of the underprivileged, said he was moved by the lives of people living under such conditions and he did not choose the story, but the story chose him.

Amity University Noida organized an exclusive screening of 'Pata Lapata' by Aditya Bhasin, Alumnus Amity University Noida and Co-Produced by Rashi Anand, Founder and CEO NGO, Lakshyam.

The event celebrated not only the success of Bhasin's documentary but also his receipt of the Amity Alumni Achiever Award.

'Pata Lapata' is a poignant exploration of the lives of the underprivileged, including ragpickers, beggars, and marginalized children, highlighting the stark contrasts between their struggles and societal neglect.

The documentary has garnered widespread acclaim, winning the Best Director award at both the Cannes World Film Festival 2024 and the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2024.

During the event, Bhasin expressed his profound gratitude for the recognition. "I am extremely honoured to receive the award from Amity University," he remarked.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my entire team, my parents, and my alma mater Amity University, who have been instrumental in shaping my career as a filmmaker," he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Bhasin shared, "When I went to those areas, I was moved by the lives of the people living under such conditions. I did not choose the story; the story chose me, and I got motivated to make a film on this subject."

Ashok K Chauhan, Founder and President of Amity Education Group, praised Bhasin's accomplishments, stating, "This is a historic moment for all Amitians as Aditya has made the entire country proud with this exceptional documentary. It is highly relevant today, and we are immensely proud of his achievement. Nothing pleases us more than seeing our alumni excel in their careers."

Rashi Anand, Founder and CEO of NGO Lakshyam, co-producer of 'Pata Lapata,' also addressed the audience.

"Our NGO works at the grassroots level for the upliftment of underprivileged sections of society. Through this documentary, we aim to inspire others to contribute to social welfare," Anand said.

Atul Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, highlighted the significance of Bhasin's work. "It is a moment of immense pride for us," Chauhan noted. "Aditya is a highly talented and passionate filmmaker who has worked diligently to achieve his goals. The documentary offers a heartfelt portrayal of millions who lack basic necessities, and we are committed to nurturing such talent at Amity."

The ceremony concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Gauri D Chakraborty, where Bhasin and Anand engaged with students, discussing the impact and creation of 'Pata Lapata.'

Attendees included Pooja Chauhan, Chairperson of the Amity Humanity Foundation; Abhay Chauhan, Vice President of Amity Online; Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh; Gurinder Singh from Amity Universities; and Lalit Bhasin, Managing Partner of Bhasin and Company, along with students from the Amity School of Film and Drama.

