I didn't eat sugar for a year: Kartik Aaryan sheds light on intense preparation for 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has left audiences astounded with his remarkable transformation for the much-anticipated film 'Chandu Champion'.

The 33-year-old actor unveiled the trailer for the Kabir Khan directorial in his hometown of Gwalior, marking a poignant moment in his career.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHQQK_Wn5DM

The trailer launch event, held on May 18 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, witnessed Kartik Aaryan sharing insights into his journey while portraying the titular character, Chandu.

Speaking candidly about the rigorous process behind his physical and emotional preparation, Aaryan revealed the lengths he went to in order to do justice to the role.

"I didn't eat sugar for a year, and there was a time when I was having just one meal a day," shared Aaryan, shedding light on his strict dietary regimen.

Embodying the resilience of Chandu, the actor immersed himself completely in the character, forsaking other film projects for over a year and a half to focus solely on this transformative role.

Aaryan expressed his initial disbelief at the real-life story of Chandu Champion. He credited the inspiration drawn from the remarkable journey of Murlikant Petkar, whose resilience in the face of adversity served as a guiding light for the actor's portrayal.

When asked about his mental, physical, and emotional preparation for the role, Kartik revealed, "I was prepared for it the same day I came to know that Kabir Khan wanted to make a film with me."

"This is the one film in my career that I'll always be very proud of," he asserted, underscoring the significance of 'Chandu Champion' in his artistic evolution.

When asked if he ever felt helpless at any point in his early career, he shared his thoughts, saying, "I don't use the word helpless, sometimes it's natural to feel helpless, and that happens with everyone in life. Everyone has ups and downs in life, and even I have had my share of struggles. But if you ask me if I want to change anything in my journey, I won't like to change a single thing. I would like to have the same journey so far yet again."

"I have felt helpless at times, but I've learned from the hard work and dedication of my parents. There is no gain without pain and if I am standing here with a good movie in front of you, it has also taken a lot of strength and sacrifices, which I am proud of," Kartik added, reflecting further on his struggles.

Reflecting on his humble beginnings as an aspiring actor and the nostalgic memories that keep him grounded, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor said, "Today I have everything to become a hero, dreamed in this city, but even today when I used to sit on my first scooter (Sunny) and circle the fort, it feels very good to remember that day," Kartik shared,

The visit to his hometown was particularly emotional for Aaryan's father, who was visibly moved by the outpouring of love and congratulations from the city. "Papa became very emotional when the whole city is congratulating him," Kartik revealed, highlighting the pride and joy felt by his family amidst the celebrations.

The trailer of 'Chandu Champion' offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of its protagonist, showcasing his evolution from a village dreamer to a national hero.

Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Chandu captures the essence of resilience and determination, resonating deeply with audiences.

Director Kabir Khan also commended Aaryan's commitment to the role, highlighting his impressive physical transformation. With no use of steroids, Aaryan shed an astounding 32 per cent of body fat to embody the character authentically. Khan took to social media to share his pride in Aaryan's achievement, emphasizing the actor's unwavering resolve throughout the journey.

The unveiling of 'Chandu Champion' promises a cinematic experience replete with heartwarming moments and inspirational storytelling.

Scheduled for release on June 14, the film aims to celebrate the indomitable spirit of a true sportsman.

