"I didn't have the courage": Vikrant Massey on lack of romantic films in his career at 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Vikrant Massey is set to star in a romantic drama along with debutant Shanaya Kapoor in the film titled 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. Although known for films like '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report', the actor Massey feels that this romantic drama is his debut film in Hindi cinema, as he has never done a movie of this genre before.

The makers have released the trailer of the film at the 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' trailer launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday. While interacting with the media at the launch event, Massey confessed that he is feeling "nervous" ahead of the film's release, calling it a "debut" movie of his career.

"I am very nervous because somewhere I feel like it's my debut film because I have never done a film of this genre," said Vikrant Massey at the trailer launch event of the film.

The actor also opened up on the lack of romantic movies in his diverse filmography. Massey admitted that he didn't have the courage before 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' to step into the romantic genre as he always wanted to stay in his comfort zone.

"I didn't have the courage to be very honest. When I started my career, the kind of films I watched and decided to become an actor were always a little offbeat. But as my career progressed, no impressive, romantic films came. Only run-of-the-mill stories kept coming," said Massey.

Saying yes to 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' was a well-planned move by the Massey, saying it was a way for him to step out of his comfort zone and challenge himself.

"Finally, I thought that it's enough to stay in my comfort space. Now I'll have to challenge myself, and when Mansi (Scriptwriter of the movie) brought this script with Varun (film's producer), I felt this is the right script for me to do right now at the right time in my career," added Vikrant Massey.

On Tuesday, the film's trailer was unveiled, giving a glimpse of Shanaya and Vikrant's love story. In addition to their performances, the film's impact and appeal are enhanced manifold by its soulful musical score, lent by Vishal Mishra.

It is reportedly based on Ruskin Bond's short story titled The Eyes Have It.

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' is directed by Santosh Singh and is produced under the banner Mini Films. The film is set to release in theatres on July 11.

