"I didn't know my Ken-ergy," reveals Barbie star Ryan Gosling at CinemaCon

Washington [US], April 26 : CinemaCon turned pink as it joined the bandwagon of the craze for the movie 'Barbie'. The filmmaker Greta Gerwig took the stage with actor Ryan Gosling (Ken) and Margot Robbie (Barbie) to reveal extended footage from the much-awaited toy line series 'Barbie'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the trio discussed their take on finding the Ken for the Barbie. The director said, "That's wonderful about Ryan, and I never met him".

"Then one day I was bleaching my hair and spiking my hair, wearing bespoke outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach," Ryan joked about how Gerwig and Robbie pulled him into the feature take on the legendary toy line.

Gosling who later narrated how was his experience of understanding the character was, "I have to be honest: I only knew Ken from afar, I didn't know him from within. I didn't know my Ken-ergy, I finally think I know what Dorothy felt like."

Ryan tagged his character who has no sense of humour and is damn serious.

Greta explained how she ruined multiple scenes for Ken as he would deliver them "like a drama. It was like Marlon Brando playing Ken," she also added about disco and its assumption that people want to dance together.

On the other side, our Barbie Robbie said that set was a dopamine hit.

The clip which was displayed in the presentation featured, Barbie on Pink Beach enjoying her posh life with Ken, dancing the night away. But the world goes sour burnt toast, cold water and flat feet (the latter which makes her and her friends yell). Robbie's Barbie seeks out the weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), who is like a rag doll.

Weird Barbie narrates to perfect Barbie, "You can go back to your regular life, or you can know the truth about the universe."

During the trailer, Indigo Girls' "Closer to Fine" blasts as Robbie's Barbie embarks on a fresh journey that takes her to the real world. Will Ferrell's Mattel Toys CEO learn of this and goes mad about the dolls paving their way into the real world? There's a scene when a guy on the beach slaps Barbie behind, and she punches him out; she and Ken get arrested.

Performer Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou are among the other well-known actors in the cast.

"If you love Barbie ... if you hate Barbie, this movie is for you." is the tagline from the movie which is your call to watch this iconic film in theatres on July 21, 2023.

