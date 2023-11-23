"I didn't think they were violent films": Rashmika defends Sandeep Reddy's movies

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga arrived at the trailer launch of their action thriller film 'Animal' in New Delhi.

During the event, Rashmika backed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga during the Animal trailer launch and defended his movies including 'Kabir Singh' and 'Arjun Reddy.'

"When I watched Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy, I didn't think they were violent films. They were high in intensity. The same is with animals, where you see a little bit of violence. The film is also high in emotions. Sandeep, as a director, is an unapologetic real. People sugarcoat things for the screen, he doesn't do that," she said.

"It's so amazing because nobody else does that in cinema. He is a very smart director. Why the so much anticipation for the film is only because we are living people's lives which is so real to the core and we are nothing to lie about those characters," she added.

Shahid Kapoor starred in the remake of 'Arjun Reddy' starring Vijay Deverakonda, 'Kabir Singh.'

Earlier, Ranbir also talked about Kabir Singh with Variety.

He said, "Well, to be honest, I was really drawn to the script of Animal. It's a unique and intense story that immediately caught my attention. As for watching Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh, I must admit that I did watch both films and found them to be incredibly powerful and impactful."

"However, my decision to accept Animal was not solely based on those films. It was more about the script, the character, and the opportunity to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga," Ranbir said.

Ranbir also told Variety, "My character in 'Animal' does possess some of the traits typically associated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's protagonists. My character is indeed tough and uncompromising in certain aspects. However, what sets him apart is the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character. While he may exhibit strength and determination, there are also moments of vulnerability and internal conflict that make him more relatable and human."

He added, "This adds a unique dimension to the character and allows for a more nuanced portrayal. So, while my character in 'Animal' shares some similarities with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous protagonists, there are also distinct differences that make him stand out in his own right."

Talking about the trailer launch event of 'Animal,' the 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. 'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in the Pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'. She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, next year.

