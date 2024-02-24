"I do have Hollywood aspirations": Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of 'Bhakshak', does not mind exploring projects in Hollywood.

Opening up about her Hollywood aspirations, Bhumi said, "I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them."

She also referred to actress Ambika Mod, who is being lauded for her performance in Netflix's 'One Day'.

"Brown girls are now making waves internationally, by headlining several films and series. Take for instance, Ambika Mod from Netflix's One Day. It's so refreshing to see an Indian origin girl play a lead role in such a successful series that has garnered love from its audience globally. If you have a character from India or the subcontinent, one is choosing actors from the region to play those parts because of the authenticity we bring to screen with these roles," she added.

Bhumi said that the project needs to be meaty enough to catch her attention.

"So, I'm excited to explore and see what is out there for me. The fact that my exploration to find something meaningful for me in the West begins when I'm on a high post Bhakshak is also a plus for me. If I ever do an international project, I will choose one that gives me immense joy and creative satisfaction.I'm well aware that I need to represent my country proudly. I will not be hasty but I want to do great work in the West. It has to be a project that gives me a meaty role to shine," Bhumi said.

