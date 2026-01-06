"I do regret it": 'Anaconda' star Jack Black on turning down 'The Incredibles' role

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Actor Jack Black has revealed that one of the movie roles he most regrets turning down was the character of Syndrome in Pixar's critically acclaimed animated film 'The Incredibles', admitting the decision taught him a "valuable lesson," according to People.

In an interview, the 56-year-old actor said he was once offered the role of Syndrome, the primary antagonist in the 2004 superhero film, but declined after raising concerns about how the character was written.

Calling it a "tricky question," Black initially joked that discussing rejected roles can make the actor who ultimately lands the part appear like a second choice. However, he decided to share the experience candidly, saying he no longer stood by the reasoning he had at the time.

"I was offered, and I do regret it, saying no. I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie The Incredibles one of my favourites of all time," Black said. The role eventually went to actor Jason Lee, whose portrayal of the obsessive fan-turned-supervillain was widely praised, according to People.

Black recalled that his hesitation stemmed from doubts about director Brad Bird and the depth of the character. He said he asked for changes to add more dimensions to the role, a request that effectively ended the conversation. Looking back, he admitted the outcome proved him wrong.

"I learned a valuable lesson because when that movie came out, it was one of the best movies ever made," Black said, adding that he later questioned why he had been "so difficult," as quoted by People.

The Incredibles went on to become a significant commercial and critical success, earning more than 630 million dollars at the global box office and spawning a sequel in 2018, with a third instalment currently in development.

Despite missing out on the role, Black's career continued to flourish. He starred in School of Rock in 2003 and later appeared in films such as Shark Tale, King Kong, Nacho Libre and The Holiday. He also led the successful Kung Fu Panda animated franchise and voiced Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, a role he is set to reprise in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in 2025,

Recently, actor Paul Rudd praised Black while speaking about their collaboration in the upcoming film Anaconda, calling him a "hero" and applauding his warmth and humility, particularly in interactions with fans and children, according to People.

