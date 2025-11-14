'I Don't Believe in Parenting Through Fear or Pressure' - Isha Koppikar on Raising Daughter Rianna

Isha Koppikar is rewriting the rulebook on parenting, and her approach to raising daughter Rianna is as refreshing as it is unconventional. In an exclusive conversation, the actress opened up about her parenting philosophy that centers on balance, trust, and authenticity over society's rigid expectations. "I try to guide her through trust and open communication rather than strict rules. When she faces challenges, I encourage her to reflect, solve the problems and understand her emotions instead of simply telling her what to do. I don't believe in parenting through fear or pressure," Isha reveals. Instead of imposing control, Isha's focus has been to build her daughter's confidence, kindness, and resilience, qualities she believes will serve Rianna far better than any prescribed path ever could.

What truly sets Isha apart is the deeply personal connection she nurtures with her daughter through daily rituals that many parents might overlook in their day-to-day busy lives. "Every night before we sleep, we talk about what's happened in the day, the mistakes, what it means to be a good person, what that day taught us," she shares. This commitment to open dialogue extends beyond just listening as Isha believes in showing vulnerability too. "I let her see my own imperfections. I want her to know that strength is not about having all the answers, but it's also about being honest, compassionate and willing to grow." It's this authenticity that forms the backbone of their relationship, creating a safe space where Rianna can truly be herself.

Isha's parenting philosophy challenges the picture-perfect image that society often expects from celebrity mothers. "I don't try to present a perfect picture or fit into this rigid mould. I value authenticity over appearances, quality time over routine and emotional connections over control," she explains with conviction. Ask her what her future hopes for her daughter look like and she adds, "That Rianna grows up feeling both free and secure, knowing she's loved exactly as she is and capable of becoming whoever she chooses to be." In a world obsessed with perfection and control, Isha Koppikar is proving that the most powerful gift a parent can give is the freedom to grow, stumble, and discover one's own path, all while knowing they're unconditionally supported every step of the way.