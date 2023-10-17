"I don't depend on one shape": Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of his fitness journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of his fitness journey and wrote a note about his struggles on how he transformed himself.

On Tuesday, he dropped mirror selfies of himself showing the changes in his body during the period. He also shared three voice notes from his mentor Kris Gethin.

He wrote a long note which read, "5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees, back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance."

He thanked his girlfriend and actor Saba Azad for 'likeminded in thoughts'. He wrote, "Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM's and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm. Easiest part - having a partner who is likeminded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa. Best part - having a mentor like Mr. Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise.

Person I couldn't do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side."

He concluded, "P.S.: I do this cause my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don't depend on one shape or the other for my own self-worth. (Sharing some very interesting voice notes from my online chats with Kris. Enjoy!)"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyfbJGRsMvj/?hl=en&img_index=2

Saba reacted to the post and wrote, "And there it..achieving the unachievable in record time :) Your resilience is unreal Ro!!"

Many Bollywood celebrities also praised Hrithik for this transformation in the comment section.

Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, "YOU" with many emojis while Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Just like how do you do it".

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Thank you for sharing this sir, sab galat kar raha tha main."

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

He will be seen in his upcoming film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from 'Fighter', Hrithik will also be seen in 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

