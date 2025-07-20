"I Don’t Do It for Appearances or Social Media: Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up on Her Self Care Ritual

Rakul Preet Singh has long been celebrated as one of the prettiest women in the film industry, a true natural beauty who radiates grace and wellness. This Self Care Month, the actress once again reminded us why she stands out as a symbol of calm and clarity in today’s fast-paced world. Known for her unwavering commitment to fitness, clean living and mental well-being, Rakul continues to inspire with her grounded approach to health both inside and out.

Sharing her thoughts, she offered a deeply personal thoughys that captures her philosophy around self care and inner harmony“Self-care isn’t always glamorous it’s discipline with a touch of grace. For me, it started with yoga, but it slowly expanded into something deeper. It taught me to pause, breathe, and really listen to my body. That one hour on the mat each day isn’t just a workout it’s my sanctuary, a space where the outside noise fades and I connect inward. Fitness isn’t just about the body it’s how I clear my mind, channel my focus, and realign with my purpose. I eat clean, move with intent, and rest when my body asks for it. That balance of nourishment, movement, and stillness is what makes me glow. I don’t do it for appearances or social media; I do it because it makes me feel powerful, peaceful, and alive. Self-care, to me, is showing up on tough days, on good days, and every day in between with love, presence, and strength.”

Speaking of their work front, Rakul was last seen in the film Mere Husband ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic drama is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani. It will be released in the theatres on February 21.