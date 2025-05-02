I Don’t Indulge in Overworking, Overthinking: SRK Shares Life Lessons at Waves Summit (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he adopts a meditative approach to life when not working, as he spoke at the inaugural day of the WAVES summit on Thursday. Addressing a session on 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler' at the event, which is billed as a platform to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation, he also batted for more theatres and less expensive tickets in India. "I still believe the call of the day is a lot more theatres, small theatres in small towns, cheaper theatres so that we can show more films to people in every corner of the country," Shah Rukh said. He expressed the hope that with the WAVES summit, shooting processes should become easier "not only for Indians but also for people coming from outside". "I don't indulge in overworking, overthinking. When I am not on the sets, I don't do anything. I am in a meditative state," the superstar said in a fireside chat with director friend Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone, his co-star on many movies. The actor, one of the biggest superstars in Hindi cinema, said when he was young, he was "brash" but also gutsy.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, participating in a session titled ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler’ at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, reflected on his life philosophy and the influence of his upbringing, sharing advice inspired by his father. Khan emphasised the importance… pic.twitter.com/wIFJXtpUzd — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 1, 2025

"I believe when I was brash, overconfident, reckless, and a lot more stupid. I'm happy I was like this otherwise I wouldn't have chosen the path I did with such wonderful people. I was a little gutsy also. Thank you, young Shah Rukh Khan for being so cool," he said.. During the session, SRK professed his love for his co-star and revealed why he likes to be around Deepika.Shah Rukh Khan said, “I love Deepika Padukone." SRK mentioned that he feels shy and awkward on stage and thus, likes to hide behind Deepika. SRK quipped, “I’m very awkward, especially at events and parties… That’s when I hide behind Deepika, because she’s taller!"

Deepika Padukone broke into laughter and then confirmed SRK’s statement. “It’s true… We are two awkward people. He hides behind me, and then I try to hide behind him," she revealed. The session was moderated by Karan Johar, and fans loved the trio’s chemistry on stage. As for the Summit itself, the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will be held from May 1 to 4 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. The 4-day event “will bring together industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to discuss prospects, challenges, promote trade to India, and influence the sector’s future". As per the website, WAVES is “a key forum for promoting discussions, collaboration, and innovation in the media and entertainment industry".



