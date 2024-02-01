"I don't know why we never worked together before": Madhuri Dixit on co-judging 'Dance Deewane' with Suniel Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : Actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to join the panel of judges on the new season of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'. She shared her excitement on co-judging the show along with Suniel Shetty.

Madhuri was also seen among the judges in the previous season along with Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak. However, this is the first time she is working with the 'Mohra' actor.

Sharing her excitement about joining the panel of judges along with Suniel Shetty, she said, "Suniel is mindblowing on the show. This is my first collaboration with him, and I don't know why we never worked together before. While we haven't shared the screen in films, this opportunity emerged, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it. Initially, I sensed a bit of apprehension from him. As soon as he stepped onto the set and began sharing his comments, I was very impressed with his ease. The way he talks is amazing! When viewers see him as a judge, they will love him immensely."

On joining the show as a co-judge along with Madhuri, Suniel Shetty said that she is very caring and called her "queen of expressions and dance".

He said, "She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knew that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me. The team has taught me how everything works and they're all very good I'm settled now. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I'll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill. I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her."

The show will be hosted by Bharti Singh.

'Dance Deewane' will premiere on February 3 on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor