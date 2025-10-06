"I don't like if it's taking jobs away from people...": 'Gen V' cast share their take on AI

Los Angeles [US], October 6 : As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to seamlessly integrate into almost every field, the cast of 'Gen V' shared their diverse perspectives on its impact.

Speaking to ANI, Derek Luh, one of the lead actors of Prime Video show, acknowledged that technology can make life easier but expressed concerns about how it might affect jobs.

"I don't think there's any room for it in the arts, personally. I can see how it can be beneficial in other ways of making life easier. But if it's taking jobs away from people, I don't like that," he opined.

"I think it's (AI) not good," actor Jaz Sinclair said.

London Thor shared that she hasn't used AI yet, but she has seen her friends use it for silly and funny things.

"I don't have an understanding about it enough to really be evil or bad. But I don't use it. Wouldn't know how to. I have friends that use it for silly things that's funny. But I don't love it, especially for what Derek said. Especially not in the arts, not in film," she shared.

Jaz emphasized that people should be mindful when using it.

" I think it's just a lot really fast. And I feel like it was a slower introduction. And being mindful about how you're using it. And working in collaboration with the technology. Again, away from the arts. I couldn't agree more. It'd be good, but it's just like everything is just headfirst diving into AI," she expressed.

Meanwhile, Derek, Jaz and London are being appreciated for their performance in the second season of 'Gen V', which is 'The Boys' spin-off.

During the candid conversation, the three also opened up about how their characters have evolved over the years.

About her character Marie Moreau, Jaz shared, " I think for Marie in season one, she just started so naive and trusting of everyone, of superheroes and then kind of had to learn the hard way, like the world that she's actually living in. And in season two, we definitely get like a more suspicious, cynical version of Marie."

Derek on his character Jordan said, "for Jordan in the first season, I think there's this belief of the ranking system and getting to the seven. And a lot of confidence, a lot of self-confidence. And then in this second season, there's a lot of insecurity and unsureness. But then we also get to see Jordan kind of fight through that and come out triumphant."

"We were very into the rankings and into the politics of it all. And I think that kind of gets a little shattered in season one. And then season two, in the beginning, we're just really at the lowest point of crisis of faith and loss of identity," London added.

Set in Godolkin University, the series, which is directed by Michele Fazekas , follows young supes-superpowered individuals navigating the challenges of training to join elite superhero teams. Audience can watch the season 2 of 'Gen V' on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor