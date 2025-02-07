"I don't listen to my stuff": Elton John on watching videos of his classic songs

Washington [US], February 7 : Singer-songwriter and pianist Elton John recently shared that he "never" listens to his classic songs.

"I wouldn't go and put my old music on," John said, adding, " I've had to approve a live album that's just coming out for Record Store Day that I did at The Rainbow in 1977 with Ray Cooper and it just astounded me how great it was," reported People.

He continued, "It was amazing! So I had to listen to that, but actually I really enjoyed it and I was quite surprised how good it was he said modestly, but I was!"

He had to revisit the videos of past performances and his classic songs while working on the 2024 documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

"Yeah, it just brought back so many memories for me," he said. "What I was most surprised about is that the music we made from 1970 - 1975 was so good," as per the outlet.

He added, "I don't listen to my stuff but we made a lot of great records. We made 13 albums in that time plus singles, plus B sides, and we toured, and we worked and the momentum was incredible," as per the outlet.

The music icon shared that he couldn't remember watching footage of himself singing his 1973 song "Candle in the Wind," reported People.

"I never watch anything about me because I just don't like to look at myself very often," he said, adding, "I'm not one to bask in my success."

John shared that he was "a bit tense" the first time he watched the documentary about his career.

"But the second time I saw it, I really loved it and I thought it really nailed what I thought my career had been and how it's turned out to be and that was the whole point of it, you know, it's never too late," he said, reported People.

