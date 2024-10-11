"I don't prefer comfort...": Bhumi Pednekar talks about her fashion choices at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Bhumi Pednekar never fails to turn heads with her sense of style, sporting statement-making glamorous attire. As the actress constantly slays in her fashion choices, she has been an inspiration for many.

Bhumi on Friday walked the ramp for designer Richa Khemka on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024. She stunned everyone with her glamorous looks and got candid about her fashion choices.

In a conversation with ANI, she talked about her dynamic fashion choices. "I think if anybody that's followed my fashion journey, they know I don't prefer comfort at all. I prefer anything that makes me feel closest to who I am. I believe a lot in female power and strength, and I wear any outfit that makes me feel like this is what I wear."

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor wore a black gown that she paired with black heels. The plunging neckline with the halter neck design of the outfit undoubtedly exuded oomph and style.

She gave credit to the designer Richa Khemka for creating a marvellous outfit. " I love the ideology behind the collection, which is that every small detail, every small piece put together makes something larger and something better. And that's what you see through her collection. And I'm very happy that I got to wear this for her and walk for her. "

The ace designer talked about the inspiration behind her collection. "The inspiration behind this collection was taking small things, putting them together to form something bigger, pretty. I think a lot of effort goes into making the garment. There are a lot of different hands that go together when the final output is ready. So it's the effort of all those people, small things coming together, that makes the final outfit and that's the whole point behind this collection.."

Meanwhile, on the second day of the fashion gala, actresses Shefali Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh walked the runway. While Shefali walked for David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, Fatima turned showstopper for NIF (New York Institute of Fashion) talented students, Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary.

Reflecting on her experience, Fatima shared, "It was very endearing to see all the designers. It's a great initiative. I love that it's their first show; they were quite nervous, just like leaves shaking in the wind. It was lovely to walk for them. I think the future is bright; it is nice to see all the young designers expressing their own voices."

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, she shared with ANI, "FDCI has given a great opportunity to young designers to showcase their talent, and I feel very fortunate to be a part of their journey."

When questioned about her off-screen fashion preferences, Fatima revealed, "Usually, I prefer to wear sarees, but I don't really follow any trends. Typically, by the time I hear about a trend, it has already passed," she chuckled.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on Sunday with Rohit Bal's finale.

