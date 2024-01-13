"I don't think about awards...": Konkona Sensharma on receiving accolades for her work

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Actor Konkona Sensharma, who has received several accolades for her outstanding performances, believes in focusing on her work and not thinking about awards.

in an interview withthe actor who has won two National Film Awards said, "I don't think you think about awards at all. The thing is that you have to like the work, otherwise, you can't do the work. You have to respect the work. And you don't have to be attached to the outcome. And I never was because when I was younger I didn't want to be an actor. Only much later, that time I had nothing to prove. I was not thinking at that time, this film has to work, I have to make it, I was like they are asking me to do and I just do it properly, I must remember my lines and be on time and do my thing. I'll try my best to do it properly. This was it."

Konkona has worked with big stars including Ranbir Kapoor in 'Wake Up Sid' and Ajay Devgn in 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?'. In 'Omkara' she shared screen space with actors such as Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

She shared her experience of working with ensemble cast and other senior actors.

"I have not acted with Mr Bachchan and barely with Nasir (Naseeruddin Shah) even though I adore him."

On working with an ensemble cast like in 'Omkara' and if she was confident at that time, she added, "I was thinking of 'Omkara' because there were established stars of that time. Yeah, that's true but you know. I was like they have asked me to do it and I just have to learn my lines."

Konkona made her debut as a child artist in the film 'Indira'. She garnered the attention of the audience with her film 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer'. She forayed into Hindi cinema with the drama 'Page 3', and won two consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in 'Omkara' (2006) and 'Life in a... Metro'. She also worked in movies like '15 Park Avenue', 'Dosar', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', 'Luck By Chance', 'Wake Up Sid', 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?', among others.

Currently, she is part of the crime series 'Killer Soup'. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey the series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. The series revolves around Swathi Shetty a budding cook who wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. One mishap kicks off a chain reaction of accidents and frantic cover-ups that find her and her partner in hot water.

