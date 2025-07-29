"I don't think acting is for me": Kayoze Irani on his return to big screens, direction, 'Sarzameen' experience

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Kayoze Irani, who is popularly known for his role of Kaizad Sudo Sodabottleopenerwala in the superhit film 'Student of the Year', admitted that "acting" is not made for him.

After a brief stint as an actor in the Bollywood industry, Kayoze switched to filmmaking with the anthology series 'Ajeeb Daastaans' on Netflix in 2021.

He directed the segment titled 'Ankahi', which starred Shefali Shah in the lead role. After gaining experience in filmmaking by serving as an assistant director in Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka', Kayoze decided to put his directorial skills to the test with the recently released movie 'Sarzameen'.

It stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Adar Poonawalla under the banner of Dharma Productions.

While Kayoze is quite busy with his directorial projects, many fans wonder about his return to acting after his show-stealing debut performance in 'Student of the Year'.

While talking to ANI, Kayoze admitted that he has no plans of returning to acting, disappointing his fans who were long waiting for his return.

Kayoze said that he is more "comfortable" behind the camera and acting is not made for him.

"I don't think you can see me acting again, because I enjoy filmmaking and it's what I have always wanted to do. I am comfortable behind the camera, and that is my intention. So sorry to disappoint, but I don't think acting is for me," said Kayoze Irani.

Apart from his role in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year', Kayoze has also starred in films including 'Youngistaan' and 'The Legend of Michael Mishra'.

Kayoze Irani also shared his experience of working with stars, including Kajol and Prithiviraj Sukumaran in his debut movie directorial 'Sarzameen'.

He called it a "humbling experience", saying that he never felt like a debutant among the two veterans.

"As a debut director, the two of them (Prithviraj and Kajol) never let me feel that I am a debut director because they are both veterans. So when they were with me on set, they would always give me that respect. They would always take my opinion. Always listen and make me feel like I am part of them. I could stand with them and talk to them. So it is a genuinely humbling experience," said Kayoze Irani.

Kayoze's latest directorial, 'Sarzameen', is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

