I Don’t Think It’s Productive To Get Caught Up in the Nepotism Debate Because, It’s the Audience That Decides Your Fate – Says Kritika Kamra

Acclaimed actress Kritika Kamra has never been one to shy away from discussing her journey in the entertainment industry. In a recent revelation, the versatile actress made it clear that she doesn't subscribe to the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in Bollywood. Instead, Kritika proudly credits her success to her talent, perseverance, and the unwavering belief in her craft.

Kritika, who has earned accolades for her powerful performances, including her portrayal of a fierce gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan and a dedicated police officer in Gyaarah Gyaarah, emphasized that her journey has been defined by her ability to secure substantial lead roles on her own merit.

"I have always believed in letting my work speak for itself. I didn’t get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I’ve had has been the result of years of hard work and persistence. I don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because, in the end, it’s the audience that decides your fate. I’m grateful for the incredible roles that have come my way, and it’s a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry," Kritika stated.

With an impressive filmography that continues to grow, Kritika Kamra will next be seen in 'Matka King' with Vijay Verma and 'For Your Eyes Only' with Prateek Gandhi, her journey is a testament to the power of talent and determination. She stands as an inspiration to many aspiring actors, proving that success in Bollywood is achievable without the backing of a famous last name.