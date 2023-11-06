'I don't think there has been fight sequence like this": Katrina Kaif on towel fight scene in 'Tiger 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Katrina Kaif is all set to reprise her role as Zoya in 'Tiger 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina treated fans to a series of clips from her training for the film.

Along with a post, she wrote, "For me, when tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within.Someone once told me, "Pain is just another sensation " ....Don't be afraid of it ,don't run from the pain. Many days,I was so tired; it felt different this time...tougher. My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today."

She added, "During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn't tired; she was going to war!....your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it... no matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it. I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention......To be better.......Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world ..... nervous, excited ...Just a few more days to go"

Her towel fight sequence at Hammam in Turkey went viral on the internet after the film's trailer dropped. Recently, the actor revealed she is loving how the film has shown that a woman can fight just as a hero can on screen.

Katrina was not surprised that the towel fight sequence has become one of the biggest talking points from the 'Tiger 3' trailer.

Katrina said, "I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine! I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing! That's new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man."

She added "I'm aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral! It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don't think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India! The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I'm sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp! For me, this is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It's simply brilliant and I can't wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!"

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is set to hit theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

