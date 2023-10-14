"I don't want anything coming apart....": Dia Mirza on her fashion show checklist

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Actor Dia Mirza always makes sure to exude grace with her fashion statement. Friday was no exception as she lit up the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in an ivory co-ord ensemble designed by Pankaj and Nidhi.

Dia paired the stunning outfit with a long embroidered jacket. She accentuated her look with minimal make-up and a white ear cuff made of pearls.

Prior to hitting the show in the national capital, Dia spoke toand revealed a checklist she follows before walking down the ramp.

"I always make sure that everything is in place including the jewellery because it can tend to fall off. I don't want anything coming apart while I am walking," Dia said.

Despite being familiar with every aspect of the ramp walk, a wave of nervousness still hits Dia before she takes centre stage.

"My heart always goes 'dhak dhak'. No matter how many years you have been walking for you still feel that sense of adrenaline rush and your heart does start to pound," she admitted.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Dia is being appreciated for her role in her latest release 'Dhak Dhak', which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

'Dhak Dhak' brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to the world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass.

Before 'Dhak Dhak', Dia was seen in 'Bheed' and 'Thappad' movies that carried a social message that aimed to bring a change in society.

Her "conscious choice" of movies comes from her desire to make a difference that can bring a positive change in the lives of people.

"I do make a conscious effort to choose stories that have intentionality that can help make a difference. If a character can help people feel better or make them learn something then what better privilege one can have as an artiste," Dia emphasised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor