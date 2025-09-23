‘I Don’t Want to Talk About Bigg Boss 19, I Just Want Amaal to Win’: Armaan Malik (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19: Music composer Amaal Mallik is in bigg boss and audience is loving his game. Fans were also surprised to see this Bollywood singer in the 'Bigg Boss' house. Meanwhile famous singer Armaan Malik refrains himself speaking anything about the show and his brother. Recently, Armaan Malik was spotted at the airport. Then Armaan was asked about 'Bigg Boss' and Amaal. Armaan said, "I have full support for Amaal. I want him to win".

Then he was asked if he wanted to give Amaal any message. But, then Armaan got angry. "You ask me about myself. I don't want to talk about Bigg Boss. Amaal is my brother and I love him a lot and he should win the show. But you are asking me about Bigg Boss," said Armaan. His video was shared on Viral Bhayyani's Instagram account.

Also Read: Mannara Chopra shares a Navratri special dance video

Meanwhile, Amaal Malik is one of the most talked about faces in the 'Bigg Boss' house. From the very first day, he started making his mark in the house. Amaal is also seen planning strategies in the tasks. Now it remains to be seen how long he will survive in the race to win the 'Bigg Boss 19' trophy.